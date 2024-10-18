St. Augustine hosting Back Bay Feasibility Study public workshop

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine is hosting its third semi-annual public workshop about the Back Bay Feasibility Study in coordination U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District.

The event is focused on the St. Augustine, Florida, Back Bay Coastal Storm Risk Management Feasibility Study, which will identify a comprehensive solution to protect the City of St. Augustine from future coastal and inland flooding.

It’s happening on Oct. 23 in The Alcazar Room of City Hall, located at 75 King Street, St. Augustine, 32084, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Everyone can attend. No registration is required. You can also attend online by clicking here.

