St. Augustine Humane Society to host 4th annual Hot Diggity Dog Day

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Humane Society will host its fourth annual Hot Diggity Dog Day on Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free and all additional proceeds will directly support the Humane Society.

The event will feature educational programming, including obedience training and a K9 unit demo, food trucks, complimentary hot dogs and, for the first time, the chance to meet adoptable dogs.

“Hot Diggity Dog Day is an event we look forward to all year long,” said Carolyn Smith, the organization’s executive director. “It is a wonderful opportunity to bring people and pups together and provide valuable education at the same time.”

Throughout the day, attendees can participate in pet CPR training offered by Ariella’s Pet Wellness Academy.

Joey Romer, founder of Smart Paws Obedience Training and a retired 43-year law enforcement veteran who spent 18 years as a K9 deputy and K9 Sergeant with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, will be on-site to assist dog owners with training challenges. Romer is also an American Kennel Club Canine Good Citizen evaluator specializing in behavioral issues, obedience, protection, tracking and odor detection.

“I believe in helping you create a strong bond with your dog, because they’re only as good as you train them,” Romer said.

Deputy Melanie Merritt of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office will offer a meet-and-greet and field demonstration with her K9 partner, Daisy Mae.

Additional highlights include free microchip vouchers for the first 50 attendees, giveaways at the Pet Supermarket Tent, face painting with Skittles the Clown and an appearance from the Newfoundland Dog Club.

Hot Diggity Dog Day will be hosted at the St. Augustine Humane Society, located at 1665 Old Moultrie Road. All proceeds will directly support the Humane Society’s programs and initiatives.

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