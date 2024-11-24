St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum to host annual ‘Luminary Night: A Community Event’

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum will host its annual ‘Luminary Night: A Community Event’ on Wednesday, December 4th, 2024 from 6 pm – 9 pm.

During the event, attendees can guests can climb the tower for sparkling views of Nights of Lights from the top of the St. Augustine Lighthouse.

The Luminary Night event is free and open to the public with a suggested donation of non-perishable food items that will be donated to St. Francis Housing Crisis Center. Throughout the event, holiday-themed refreshments will be available for purchase. All monetary proceeds go back to the Museum to continue the work of the Museum’s mission.

“Luminary Night: A Community Event is a great way to kick-off by celebrating the holiday season by spending a yuletide evening at the Lighthouse,” says St. Augustine Lighthouse’s Interpretation Manager Amanda Dixon. “The site is adorned with 2,000 beautiful luminaries all over the property and the Lighthouse Park. This is our way of giving back to the community for their ongoing support.”

