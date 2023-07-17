St. Augustine and county to offer homeowner outreach meetings to those seeking elevation grants

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine and St. Johns County will hold separate workshops for homeowners interested in flood outreach programs.

In coordination with Quality Engineering and Surveying (QES), the city’s outreach meetings are for residents looking to participate in the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) 2003 Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) funding application submittal.

Homeowners can expect a brief presentation and ample time for questions and one-on-one discussions with the consultant.

The workshops will be held in the Alcazar Room of City Hall, located at 75 King St.. in St. Augustine.

St. Johns County is also offering FMA homeowner outreach meetings for interested county residents. Here is the full schedule below:

Mon., Jul. 31: 2:00 p.m.: St Johns County Homeowner Outreach Meeting – Ponte Vedra Civic Association, 2724 S. Ponte Vedra Blvd.

– Ponte Vedra Civic Association, 2724 S. Ponte Vedra Blvd. Tues., Aug. 1: 3:00 p.m. - St Johns County Homeowner Outreach Meeting – Southeast Library Branch, 6670 US-1 S. 6:00pm - St Johns County Homeowner Outreach Meeting –Wind Mitigation Building, 3111 Agriculture Center Dr.

– Southeast Library Branch, 6670 US-1 S. 6:00pm - –Wind Mitigation Building, 3111 Agriculture Center Dr. Wed., Aug. 2 3:00 p.m. - St. Augustine Homeowner Outreach Meeting – The Alcazar Room, St. Augustine City Hall, 75 King St. and 6:00 p.m. - St. Augustine Homeowner Outreach Meeting – The Alcazar Room, St. Augustine City Hall, 75 King St.

“The FMA Program is a nationally competitive annual FEMA grant program, and every year there is an allocation of federal funding that can be applied for and reviewed by FEMA,” the City of St. Augustine said. “Prioritization is given to those structures listed as Severe Repetitive Loss and Repetitive Loss. Last year, the City had over 60 residents apply for the Flood Mitigation Assistance Program. FEMA is expected to announce award results later this summer.”

It is recommended that those interested in the outreach programs send an email with their name, address and phone number to fma@citystaug.com. Homeowners can also speak directly with a QES team member ahead of the workshops by sending an email to Andy Daray, Project Coordinator for Quality Engineering and Surveying, LLC, at adaray@gesla.com.

Additional flood mitigation information and resources can be found on the city’s website at www.cityaug.com/ResiliencyResources.