St. Johns County breaks ground on CR 210 road widening project

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County commissioners broke ground Tuesday on the $15 million project to widen County Road 210.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Back in August, Action News Jax first told you about extensive traffic issues along CR-210 outside the new Beachside High School.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Now with the project to widen the road, this will alleviate some of those traffic headaches.

“We are excited about getting this kicked off, doing some major improvements , capacity improvements that will really help out the traffic on a daily basis,” said Greg Caldwell, the county’s public works director.

Related Story: St. Johns County leaders taking action on roadway project, widening County Road 210

“We aren’t just building roads here in St. Johns County we are building a better community,” said St. Johns County commissioner Sarah Arnold.

The project plans will add four lanes of traffic starting at the Tractor Supply Company, which is right around Trinity Way, all the way until Beachwalk Boulevard.

It will also add sidewalks on both sides and install a traffic signal at 210 and Badger Park Drive.

Related Story: St. Johns County commissioners want developer to finish CR 210 project

“Ultimately with the final construction but also during construction we are going to add a second eastbound lane which should help traffic in the mornings and the afternoons, especially with the school traffic,” said Greg.

This project is expected to be completed in about a year and a half.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

And as construction begins, they’re asking for patience from the community.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.