St. Johns County breaks ground on new library and community center

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County officials recently broke ground on the new Hastings Community Center and Library.

The ceremony happened on Friday.

The new center is going to be located at 401 North Main Street.

“We are excited to see this project come to life, which will serve as an anchor for the Hastings community,” St. Johns County District 2 Commissioner Sarah Arnold said in a news release. “This facility will not only provide access to books, technology, and information but will also offer a welcoming space for gatherings, events, and programs that will bring people together.”

The building will have an expanded library, meeting rooms, a multi-purpose event space, and an outdoor gathering area.

Construction on the new facility is expected to be completed in 2025.

