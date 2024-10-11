St. Johns County to distribute water to though communities

St. Johns County announced that crews will distribute water to in both Flagler Estates and Hastings due to impacts from Hurricane Milton.

Crews will distribute water Saturday, October 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the following locations:

Flagler Estates Community Center , 9960 Oliver Avenue, Hastings, FL.

, 9960 Oliver Avenue, Hastings, FL. W.E. Harris Community Center, 400 East Harris Street, Hastings, FL.

The St. Johns County Emergency Management recommends the public to stay informed with any updates by following them on social media via Facebook or X, as well as signing up for the St. Johns emergency notification system here.

