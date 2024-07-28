St. Johns County giving out free sandbags July 31

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County is giving out 12,000 free sandbags to prepare for hurricane season on July 31.

You can grab some from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Mills Field: 1805 Racetrack Road, St. Johns

Palm Valley Bridge: Under the bridge on the east side of the Intracoastal Waterway

North Beach Park: 3721 Coastal Highway, Vilano Beach

Solomon Calhoun Community Center: 1300 Duval St., St. Augustine

St. Johns County Equestrian Center: 8200 Smith Road, Hastings

Windswept Acres Park: 5335 SR A1A S., St. Augustine

You must bring proof of residency with an ID or mailing letter.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

There will be a limit of 12 sandbags per car.

Each bag weighs about 30 pounds.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.