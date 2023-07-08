St. Johns County has upgraded its recycling app and widget

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County’s recycling program app and widget have been upgraded with new features and content.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Recycle Pro has rolled out for users and includes more educational content, such as recycling fundamentals, misunderstood materials and the all-new Recycle Right Game.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The app and widget allows customers to get curbside collection schedules, sign up for alerts and quickly learn what waste materials are accepted for recycling.

An extensive list of local depots to drop off recycling waste or to make convenient donations can also be found in the upgraded version of Recycle Coach.

Read: Help stuff the truck to support dogs in need at Putnam County Animal Control

The Recycle Coach app also provides the following:

Access your collection schedule

Sign up for collection reminders.

Get emergency alerts about weather-related collection delays.

Report a problem.

Learn how to properly dispose of different waste materials.

Image recognition software that lets you take a picture of an item and it will tell you if it’s recyclable.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

For more information on how to download the app from Apple App Store or Google Play and to use the widget, click here.