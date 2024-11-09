St. Johns County hires new Economic Development Director

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Sara Maxfield is St. Johns County’s new Economic Development Director. She has 15 years if business development experience.

Maxfield was confirmed at the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners Regular Meeting on Sept. 17.

She has previously served as serving as the Manager of Economic & Business Development for Riviera Beach, Director of Economic Development for the City of Delray Beach, Executive Director for the Athens County Economic Development Council, and the Athens County Port Authority in Ohio.

“In meeting with our economic development partners, I share their passion and collective purpose to expand and diversify our community’s economy,” Maxfield said in a news release.

According to the release, Maxfield was selected from 52 candidates through a national search, with the assistance of a professional executive recruiting firm.

