St. Johns County hiring Summer 2025 lifeguards

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County is looking to hire more lifeguards to fill demand for the summer season.

As of Wednesday, Marine Rescue said it was looking for an additional 20 lifeguards for the team.

Officials said no experience is needed and training will be paid.

Beginning pay starts at a minimum of $18.11 and up to $22 per hour.

Incentive pay is available for Florida-certified EMTs and paramedics.

Training academy opportunities are between the following dates:

March 16 - April 19 (Evening/Weekend)

May 4 - 17 (Full time)

For more information on training requirements and class times, click here.

Anyone interested in a position is asked to contact Marine Rescue at jearl@sjcfl.us

