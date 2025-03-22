St. Johns County to host ‘Kids Got Talent Show’ later this month

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Does your kid think they have what it takes to win big? If so, there is an event for them coming later this month!

The St. Johns County Parks and Rec. Office will be hosting the Kids Got Talent Show on March 30, 2025, at 3 p.m. at the Solomon Calhoun Community Center.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three participants in each age group, those groups being 5-8, 9-12, and 13-16.

Participation and registration are free, click HERE to learn more.

