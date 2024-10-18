St Johns County man arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material

ST JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Jacob David Jones was arrested in St. Johns County for the possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material.

Jones was arrested on Wednesday.

The case came to light earlier this year on Jan. 28 when the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office received a cyber tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children about an upload of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). The tip was reported by the upload service provider Dropbox, where the CASM file was uploaded.

According to the police report, officers received the tip and were able to identify that the file was indeed CSAM. After receiving the necessary legal compliance from DropBox and Comcast, officers were able to trace the defendant’s home address and make an arrest.

The report states that during the search warrant period, officers seized Jones’s phone and laptop, where they were able to find upwards of 21 downloaded files of CSAM.

Jones was put on bond for $315,000 on the afternoon of Oct. 16 but was released later in the evening.

