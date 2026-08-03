Man dies in shooting outside business in Northwest Jacksonville

A man is dead after a shooting early Monday outside of a business in the 5500 block of Soutel Drive. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the location at about 4:30 a.m. in response to a person shot.

Officers arrived and found a man in the 30’s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead, JSO said at a news conference Monday morning.

Action News Jax’s Zion Decoteau has talked to a relative of the victim who said her nephew was killed and caught in the crossfire of a shooting.

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