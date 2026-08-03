Early voting in Northeast Florida counties begins as early as tomorrow

Early voting for people wanting to cast in-person votes for congressional, state and local races ahead of the state’s primary election day begins tomorrow.

The state’s primary election day is set for Tuesday, August 18, but voters in Putnam and Bradford counties cast early ballots beginning tomorrow.

Early voting begins in Nassau County on Thursday, and Duval County voters can weigh in starting on Friday. More information about Duval County’s early voting is available on the Supervisor of Elections website.

On Saturday, voters in St. Johns, Clay, Flagler, Baker, Columbia, and Union counties will be given the chance to begin early voting.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Counties are required to offer early voting Aug. 8-15 but can offer additional days before and after that window Some counties will offer an additional day of early voting on Sunday, Aug. 16.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.