USS Georgia submarine returns to Kings Bay to begin deactivation after 42 years

After 42 years of silent, steadfast service, the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Georgia (SSGN 729) returned to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay for the final time on July 27.

Commissioned during the Cold War as a strategic deterrent, the submarine and generations of sailors made a mark on naval history, base officials said.

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USS Georgia, which was commissioned in 1984, began the inactivation process July 31.

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