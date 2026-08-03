Elevate Jacksonville receives $1 million for student mentorship program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Elevate Jacksonville, an affiliate of Elevate USA, has received a $1 million donation from The Warren & Augusta Hume Foundation, the largest gift in the organization’s history.

The donation will establish a permanent endowment for Elevate Jacksonville at The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida, which will provide ongoing support for the organization’s programming.

The Community Foundation manages more than 50 agency endowments for local nonprofits, offering unrestricted annual operating support without the administrative burden of asset management.

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“We can’t build life-changing relationships with students without the support of individuals and organizations like The Warren & Augusta Hume Foundation,” said Carla Austin, CEO and executive director of Elevate Jacksonville. “They’ve been a consistent champion of ours since we started, and this gift will make an indelible impact on the development of many lives.”

Elevate Jacksonville currently operates programs at Jean Ribault Middle and High Schools and Westside Middle and High Schools. The organization works with students through teacher-mentor relationships, accredited curriculum, character development, adventure experiences and post-secondary preparation.

Since 2019, Elevate Jacksonville has served more than 4,500 students, including about 500 in 2025.

Elevate Jacksonville is one of 19 Elevate USA affiliates nationwide, including three in Florida — Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa. More information is available at elevatejacksonville.org.

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