Carl Johnson Sr., retired Glynn Fire Chief, ex-County Commissioner, dead at 76

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Residents of Glynn County mourned the passing of retired Glynn County Fire Rescue Chief and former County Commissioner Carl Johnson Sr., who died July 27.

He was 76.

Johnson dedicated more than three decades to Glynn County Fire Rescue after beginning his career in 1971. He rose through the ranks to serve as fire chief from 1992 until his retirement in 2004.

After retiring from the fire service, he continued his commitment to public service as a member of the Glynn County Board of Commissioners from 2006 to 2010.

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Chief Johnson’s leadership, dedication and unwavering service helped shape the community. leaving a legacy that will inspire generations of firefighters and public servants.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Bay Harbor Church of God, 3210 U.S. Highway 82, Brunswick.

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