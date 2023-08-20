St. Johns County Planning and Zoning Agency reschedules public hearing for Ponte Vedra Resport

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Planning and Zoning Agency (PZA) has announced the rescheduling of the public hearing for PUD 2023-02 Ponte Vedra Resort. Originally slated for August 17, the hearing will now take place on September 21. This change comes at the request of the applicant, Ponte Vedra Corporation.

The meeting is scheduled to commence at 11:00 a.m. and will be held at the St. Johns County Auditorium, located at 500 San Sebastian View. The postponement provides additional time for preparation and consideration of the proposed development.

Ling, the Ponte Vedra/Palm Valley Architectural Review Committee will still convene on September 6 at 5:00 p.m. to discuss the same item. The committee’s meeting will be held in the Sawgrass Marriott Champions Room, situated at 1000 TPC Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach.

Furthermore, the Ponte Vedra Zoning and Adjustment Board is set to review the project on September 11 at 11:00 a.m. This session will also take place at the St. Johns County Auditorium.

For inquiries and further details regarding PUD 2023-02 Ponte Vedra Resort, interested parties are encouraged to contact the planning department via email at faxplandept@sjcfl.us.

The rescheduled hearing and the forthcoming committee and board meetings represent essential steps in the evaluation of this significant development proposal.

Location of St. Johns County Planning and Zoning Agency meeting





Location of Ponte Vedra/Palm Valley Architectural Review Committee

