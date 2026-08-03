St. Johns County Public Library attracts 17,500 visitors for summer reading

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Public Library System concluded its 2026 Summer Reading Program recently, attracting more than 17,500 visitors over eight weeks. The program, titled “Stars, Stripes and Stories,” took place between May 31 and July 25.

The initiative offered more than 200 events and activities across six library branches and various bookmobile stops. The program supports the St. Johns County Strategic Plan priority of Community Well-Being by promoting literacy and family-friendly activities during the summer break.

The program coincided with the 250th anniversary of the United States. Lisa Calvert, assistant branch manager and youth services librarian, said the milestone added significance to the annual event. “With the United States’ 250th anniversary, this year’s program was particularly special, celebrating the many stories that make our nation,” Calvert said. “Storytelling bridges generations across our communities, bringing us all together to foster a lifelong love of reading.”

Library staff created Americana-inspired activities for families, including baseball-themed story times and tea parties with American Girl dolls. Participants also engaged in archaeology-themed STEM crafts, wrote with colonial ink and quills, and completed hands-on activities simulating the Oregon Trail.

Participants used free reading logs collected from library branches and bookmobiles to track their progress. The system awarded rewards for every five days of reading recorded, resulting in more than 8,000 prizes distributed throughout the summer.

Debra Rhodes Gibson serves as the director of the public library system. She described the program as a partnership between the libraries and the local community.

“The Summer Reading Program has encouraged generations of St. Johns County kids to beat the ‘Summer Slide,’” Gibson said. “This is a real partnership between our libraries and local community to promote literacy in a fun and engaging way during the summer break.”

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