St. Johns County Sheriff's Office partners up with HUGS St. Johns for 'No Hungry Holidays'

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is excited to partner up with HUGS St. Johns once again for their ‘No Hungry Holidays’ program.

The Community Engagement Unit and PAL assisted in delivering over 1,400 food bags filled with 10 days worth of breakfast and lunch items for students to eat over the holiday break.

