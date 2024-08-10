St. Johns County Sherriff’s Office K9 retires

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — 9-year-old St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office K9 Judge retired on Wednesday. The German Shepherd was certified in explosives detection.

According to a social media post. Judge was called for assistance over 1,000 times during his career.

He primarily worked in St. Johns County courthouses and government buildings, but he also conducted protective sweeps for major events like professional football games, NASCAR races, the PLAYERS Championship, and concerts.

Judge has served alongside the FBI, ATF, the Secret Service, FDLE, and military protection details.

In his honor, people made donations to the Pet Food Drive for the St. Johns County Pet Center.

