St. Johns County teams up with SJC Cultural Events, Inc. to manage St. Augustine Amphitheatre

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — In a unanimous decision at the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) Meeting held on September 19, 2023, the BOCC approved a groundbreaking public-private partnership with SJC Cultural Events, Inc. (SJCCE).

Effective October 1, 2023, SJCCE will take on the responsibility of overseeing the operation and management of both the St. Augustine Amphitheatre and Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, while the County maintains ownership and leasehold interests.

SJCCE will assume a wide range of operational duties, including event management, promotion, facility expense oversight, coordination of cultural series such as the Sing Out Loud Festival and the Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series, as well as the maintenance of all facilities and equipment.

SJC Cultural Events, Inc. (SJCCE) is a nonprofit organization with a 501(c)(3) status, dedicated to providing authentic cultural programming for St. Johns County and live music enthusiasts worldwide. The nonpaid Executive Board of Directors comprises dedicated St. Johns County residents and business professionals, bringing their expertise and commitment to the community to the forefront.

Dylan Rumrell, Chairman of SJCCE, expressed his excitement, saying, “It’s a landmark day for St. Johns County. Collaborating with the dedicated county and Amphitheatre teams to bring this vision to life has been an incredible journey. To our loyal fans of The St. Augustine Amphitheatre and Ponte Vedra Concert Hall: brace yourselves, for the best of what this team can offer is just around the corner. In the words of the legendary Frank Sinatra, ‘The best is yet to come!’”

The St. Augustine Amphitheatre has earned recognition as the top amphitheater in the United States for two consecutive years, in 2022 and 2023, based on ticket sales during the first six months of each year, according to Pollstar Magazine. In Fiscal Year 2023, the Amphitheatre hosted an impressive 262,663 guests across 75 events. Meanwhile, the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, with 80 ticketed events, drew in 34,075 attendees. The Concert Hall is set to undergo renovations next spring, adding balcony seating and increasing overall capacity.

Interim County Administrator Joy Andrews emphasized the benefits of this partnership, stating, “This new partnership provides the opportunity for greater mobility in signing performers, improving guest experiences like launching new restaurant options, elevated staff recruitment and retention, as well as a higher degree of efficiency in daily operations of both facilities – all of which will positively impact tourism and our community.” Andrews also mentioned that profits from ticket sales will be reinvested into planning more free shows for residents.

The partnership comes after the formation of the Amphitheatre and Concert Hall Advisory Committee in April 2022. The committee evaluated existing programs and submitted a Report and Recommendation to the Board in September of the same year, highlighting the profound economic impact of cultural events. The report estimated a direct economic influence of over $39 million for fiscal year 2022.

After receiving an unsolicited proposal from SJCCE in April 2023, the County issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to attract more participants. In June 2023, the BOCC unanimously authorized County staff to commence negotiations with SJCCE to define and finalize the terms and conditions of their partnership.

The partnership aligns with Florida’s public-private partnership statute and underwent a comprehensive independent review by outside counsel, Neville Wainio CPAs and Bryant Miller Olive. Their evaluation of the SJCCE Business Plan and proposal concluded that this public-private partnership is poised to deliver improved cost efficiency, enhanced community benefits, and exceptional service to both residents and visitors.

Gabriel “Gabe” Pellicer, CEO/President of SJC Cultural Events, Inc., has been a driving force behind the St. Johns County Cultural Events Division for 15 years. Pellicer’s extensive background and deep connections to the local music scene position him well to lead the transition into the new public-private partnership with St. Johns County.

Pellicer expressed his dedication, saying, “Growing up in St. Augustine, I’ve been deeply connected to our music scene. Watching The St. Augustine Amphitheatre and Ponte Vedra Concert Hall evolve over the past 15 years has been a personal journey. Stepping into this new role, I’m grateful for the bonds formed amongst our team, county staff, and the Board of Directors. Today marks an emotionally profound and exhilarating moment for our team. Home is where the heart is, and together, we’re committed to elevating our venues, continually reaching for the best version of ourselves.”

This partnership between St. Johns County and SJC Cultural Events, Inc. promises to facilitate the growth and enrichment of the community, offering enhanced cultural experiences for both residents and visitors.

