Ancient City Astronomy Club hosting Night Under the Stars in Hastings

HASTINGS, Fla. — The St. Johns County Equestrian Center is hosting a free introductory astronomy class.

It’s called Night Under the Stars, hosted by the Ancient City Astronomy Club.

Event organizers say you’ll learn about constellations, star names, and celestial bodies.

It’s happening on July 18 from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event is free, but registration is required. Click here to register on the county’s website.

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