First Alert Weather: Few early evening storms, heat advisory Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- This evening will feature warm temperatures and a few lingering showers/storms moving northeast early.
- Overnight will be partly cloudy with lows only in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
- The rest of this week is going to be HOT!
- Highs will reach the upper 90s each day in Jacksonville.
- Feels like temperatures will be 100-105+.
- A heat advisory is in effect Wednesday for most local counties from 11 am - 6 pm.
- An isolated afternoon shower/ storm is possible tomorrow.
- High pressure will strengthen overhead this week, resulting in increasing heat that will be dangerous for those without adequate access to air conditioning, shade, and water.
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Tropics:
- No areas of concern.
- Some Saharan dust will likely reach Florida by late week. This will enhance sunrises and sunsets.
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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. LOW: 78
- TOMORROW: Partly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon storm. High: 98
- THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, isolated storm. 77/97
- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, isolated storm. 75/98
- SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, isolated storm. 76/97
- SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, a few afternoon storms. 77/98
- MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Scattered afternoon storms. 75/95
- TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered rain and storms. 75/90
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