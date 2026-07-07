First Alert Weather: Few early evening storms, heat advisory Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

This evening will feature warm temperatures and a few lingering showers/storms moving northeast early.

Overnight will be partly cloudy with lows only in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

The rest of this week is going to be HOT!

Highs will reach the upper 90s each day in Jacksonville.

Feels like temperatures will be 100-105+.

A heat advisory is in effect Wednesday for most local counties from 11 am - 6 pm.

An isolated afternoon shower/ storm is possible tomorrow.

High pressure will strengthen overhead this week, resulting in increasing heat that will be dangerous for those without adequate access to air conditioning, shade, and water.

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Tropics:

No areas of concern.

Some Saharan dust will likely reach Florida by late week. This will enhance sunrises and sunsets.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. LOW: 78

TOMORROW: Partly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon storm. High: 98

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, isolated storm. 77/97

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, isolated storm. 75/98

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, isolated storm. 76/97

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, a few afternoon storms. 77/98

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Scattered afternoon storms. 75/95

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered rain and storms. 75/90

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

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