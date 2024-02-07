Collage Restaurant in St. Augustine makes OpenTable’s ‘Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in America’

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, a St. Augustine restaurant has made it onto OpenTable’s Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in America for 2024.

Collage Restaurant, located at 60 Hypolita Street, has an intimate atmosphere with 15 tables and serves cuisine including “global, international, seafood, steak.”

To find the most romantic restaurants in the country, “OpenTable analyzed over 12 million diner reviews and metrics to find the restaurants that had diners swooning.”

According to OpenTable diners, popular dishes at Collage include homemade lobster ravioli, black grouper, and sea scallops.

One reviewer from out of town said of the Collage Restaurant on OpenTable, “Go on your last day of your trip. If you eat here first everything else will be disappointing.”

Six other restaurants in Florida made OpenTable’s Top 100 Romantic list, including:

To see the full list of most romantic restaurants in the U.S., click here.

