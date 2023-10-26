Deputies, troopers searching for suspect who ran from traffic stop near I-95 and CR 210 in St. Johns

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Police are searching for a suspect after they ran from a traffic stop near Interstate 95 and County Road 210 in St. Johns County.

This is happening near the rest area on I-95 and CR 210.

Neighbors in the area tell Action News Jax that law enforcement helicopters are in the air.

Hearing reports of big police activity at or near rest area on 95 SB near CR 210 in St Johns County. Helicopter in air. Friends telling me police dog on ground. @SJSOPIO @FHPJacksonville @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/4hlb8G3i9G — John Bachman (@BachmanANjax) October 26, 2023

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol in the search for the suspect, as FHP initially conducted the traffic stop.

The St. Johns County School District said Liberty Pines Academy was on a “soft lockdown” until getting the all-clear from SJSO.

Liberty Pines Academy Principal Donny Hoessler shared the following message with LPA families:

“Today we were informed by SJSO that there was police activity in the area. Out of an abundance of caution, we went into a soft lockdown. This means normal operations and instruction continued as normal inside our classrooms just without any outside movement throughout the campus. Once an all clear was given from SJSO, our students and staff continued with normal operations.

“Thank you for your understanding and support as we continue to place safety and security measures on the forefront of our daily actions with our Wolves.”

Action News Jax will update this story with the latest information as soon as it becomes available, and on CBS47 Action News Jax at Noon.

