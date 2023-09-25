FHP: Motorcyclist dead after attempting to pass sedan on A1A

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash on A1A in St. Johns County.

According to the crash report, the crash happened at around 8:02 p.m. Sunday on A1A at Harbor Drive. The report says that a 26-year-old man from Jacksonville was traveling eastbound on his motorcycle. At the same time, a sedan was in the left turn lane traveling eastbound at the intersection of A1A and Harbor Drive.

The motorcycle rider crossed the double yellow lines and attempted to pass the sedan by traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes. When the sedan initiated the left turn onto Harbor Drive, the motorcycle’s front end collided with the sedan’s front left, causing the driver to be thrown from the motorcycle.

The motorcycle came to a final rest in the roadway facing northwest. The sedan driver stopped his car in a nearby parking lot and is cooperating with law enforcement.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

