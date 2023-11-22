SEE IT: Oceanfront Ponte Vedra Beach home sells for $13.2 million

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — An oceanfront home sold this month in Ponte Vedra Beach.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home on Ponte Vedra Boulevard sold on Nov. 15 for $13.2 million, according to Zillow.

According to the listing, the home has French oak flooring, heavy slab marble kitchen and bath counters, built in dressers, and impact windows.

In addition to the ocean view, the backyard also has a pool and a covered veranda.

The home, which was built in 2021, was initially listed in August for $14.85 million.

Missy DeKay and Watson Realty Corp listed it.

Action News Jax told you in October about another Ponte Vedra Beach home that sold for a record-breaking $19 million.

