St. Johns County rescue personnel, police holding active shooter training this week

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and St. Johns County Fire Rescue are partnering for an active shooter/mass casualty event training drills this week.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Personnel involved will meet at Freedom Cross Academy from June 10-13 for the training exercise.

SJSO said that communities nearby will experience more traffic and emergency vehicles near the school. Likewise, residents might hear sirens and simulated gunfire.

All distress noises heard at the school this week are part of training and not an actual event.

Read: 3 people, including a teenager, arrested in connection to January murder of 14-year-old

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.