St. Johns deputies search for evidence related to woman missing since 2022

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office searched a property on Wednesday in relation to the search for a woman who hasn’t been heard from since December 2022.

Laura Bryant, 44, lived in St. Augustine, but SJSO said in a social media post that “information suggests she may have moved to Lake City (FL) or another area of Florida.”

SJSO said that it “has received information regarding potential evidence at this location” in the 2500 block of U.S. 1 South.

𝙈𝙞𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣: 𝙇𝙖𝙪𝙧𝙖 𝘽𝙧𝙮𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙐𝙥𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚 The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is currently searching a property near the... Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Anyone who has information on Bryant’s whereabouts is asked to contact SJSO at 904-824-8304, or crimetips@sjso.org.

To remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8477).

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.