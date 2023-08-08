St. Johns River State College Palatka campus on lockdown for reported nearby shooting

PALATKA, Fla. — In a social media alert sent out by the St. Johns River State College, a shelter in place has been ordered at the Palatka Campus until further notice.

The announcement says that the college has been advised of a shooting at an apartment complex nearby. Out of an abundance of caution and due to an ongoing police investigation, the campus is asking everyone to shelter in place until further notice.

This is a developing story and when more information is released this story will be updated.

