St. Johns River Water Management District issues mandatory watering restrictions for all customers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All St. Johns River Water Management District customers now have to follow mandatory watering restrictions. This includes customers with reclaimed water service.

According to JEA, there is reduced water pressure and a limited water supply due to the high demand for reclaimed water. This is in part because pf increasingly high temperatures and little significant rainfall.

The St. Johns River Water Management District encourages all customers to follow the mandatory watering restrictions. The restrictions help ensure efficient us4e of water.

The current SJRWMD watering restrictions schedule runs from March through November during daylight saving time.

Residential properties with odd-numbered or no addresses may water Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Residential properties with even-numbered addresses may water Thursdays and Sundays.

Nonresidential properties may water Tuesdays and Fridays.

The restrictions also stipulate that customers water only when needed and not between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. JEA recommends watering from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Water for no more than one hour per zone.

These restrictions apply to private wells and pumps, ground or surface water, and water from public and private utilities. Some exceptions may apply.

