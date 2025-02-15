Starbucks to return to Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After more than a decade, Starbucks is returning to Downtown Jacksonville.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Urban Division, a local real estate company, announced the return of the national chain on social media Wednesday.

It will be located on the ground floor of the Bank of America Tower on North Laura Street.

“Our team was engaged by property owners along Laura Street to activate the street with retail. Starbucks is a welcomed addition to downtown and compliments that strategy,” Matthew Clark with The Urban Division said in a statement to Action News Jax.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Ground Level Coffee is a coffee shop already located in the Bank of America Tower.

When The Urban Division posted the announcement on Instagram, Ground Level Coffee commented, “Oh wow...this is news to us!!”

“People will always have the option to frequent the coffee shop of their preference. The reality is as downtown’s population grows - with the addition of more residential units and the future UF Campus, variety will be necessary,” Clark said.

Clark said the layout of the shop is currently being finalized. It is expected to be a while before Starbucks opens.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.