STAYIN’ ALIVE: A Night of Bee Gees tribute set to enchant Jacksonville February 15

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Music enthusiasts are in for a treat as the FSCJ Artist Series, in partnership with VyStar Credit Union, proudly presents an exhilarating night of nostalgia with “STAYIN’ ALIVE - ONE NIGHT OF THE BEE GEES.”

Scheduled to take place on February 15, 2024, at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, this dazzling tribute promises to transport the audience back in time to the heyday of one of the world’s most iconic music groups.

The event offers an enchanting journey through the timeless hits of the Bee Gees, who have left an indelible mark on the music industry with their distinctive sound and unforgettable melodies. Audiences can expect an immersive experience as STAYIN’ ALIVE takes the stage, offering a true-to-life portrayal of the Bee Gees’ music and persona.

From the infectious disco rhythms of “Night Fever” and “You Should Be Dancing” to the soul-stirring ballads like “How Deep Is Your Love” and “To Love Somebody,” STAYIN’ ALIVE delivers an unparalleled homage to the Bee Gees’ extensive discography. The production’s versatility shines through as it navigates the spectrum of the Bee Gees’ repertoire, seamlessly transitioning from dance-floor anthems to introspective classics.

STAYIN’ ALIVE is no ordinary tribute band; it’s a monumental production that has wowed audiences worldwide. With captivating big-screen visuals, evocative imagery, and live renditions that capture the essence of the Bee Gees’ vocal artistry, the show is a feast for the senses. Having performed in both intimate settings as a six-piece band and grand venues accompanied by a 62-piece orchestra, STAYIN’ ALIVE is primed to cater to a diverse audience.

Tickets for this unmissable event are now available for purchase at fscjartistseries.org or by calling (904) 632-5000. Moreover, groups of 10 or more have the opportunity to avail special discounts on tickets.

To secure the best pricing for group bookings, interested parties are encouraged to reserve their tickets in advance by reaching out to groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050.

