Strawberry Fest returns to the Clay County Fairgrounds for its 9th year

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The 9th annual Strawberry Fest is taking over the Clay County Fairgrounds this weekend with lots of family-friendly activities and, of course, plenty of fresh fruit.

The two-day festival runs from Saturday, March 1st through Sunday, March 2nd.

Guests are welcome both days from 10 A.M. - 5 P.M.

Admissions are $7, cash only. Children aged 2 and under get in free.

To get a $1 discount on your tickets, bring a canned good. All collected cans will go towards the Food Pantry of Green Cove Springs.

Featured events:

Berry Cute Baby Contest

Saturday and Sunday at 12 P.M.

Must be less than 24 months old

To register for free, click here.

Strawberry Fest Car Show

$25 entry

10 A.M. to 3 P.M.

World Famous Frisbee Dog Show

Free shows

12, 2 and 4 p.m.

Monster truck rides

Free bounce houses

Live music

