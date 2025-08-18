Surveillance video shows shocking carjacking in Brunswick; victim shot, teens charged

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A violent late-night carjacking has left a man wounded and three teens behind bars, including one as young as 16 years old.

Glynn County police said the suspects are now in custody following the August 14th incident, which was caught on surveillance camera.

Action News Jax obtained exclusive video footage from the Dash Food Mart on Newcastle Street, showing the moments leading up to and following the carjacking. The store owner, who provided the surveillance video, said it happened around 11:15 p.m.

In the video, a suspect is seen walking up to the driver’s side door of a parked car before pulling a weapon. The footage has no sound, but the store owner told Action News Jax’s Nicholas Brooks that this is when the suspect shot the victim. Seconds later, the victim is seen hopping on one leg away from the car. The suspect then drives off, jumping the curb as he flees the scene.

Local residents expressed outrage and concern after viewing the footage.

“Crazy, what the world is coming to,” said Miranda Smith.

“They’ve lost their minds. Nothing to do. Too much time on their hands,” she added.

Another nearby resident, Dale Farmer, was blunt in his reaction:

“To me it’s bullsh** because they should do something about it. They should keep it to where you are in a safe place, but they are not going to.”

Police responded to the scene shortly after the shooting and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. Emergency crews transported him to Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

Two days later, on August 16th, investigators arrested three teens — two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old — all from Brunswick. Alonzo Triplett III (17 years old): Hijacking a Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes, and Possession of a Handgun by a Person Under 18.

Jimirol White Jr. (17 years old): Party to the Crime of Motor Vehicle Hijacking, Party to the Crime of Aggravated Assault, False Statements and Writings, Possession of Stolen Property (Firearm), and Possession of a Handgun by a Person Under 18. At the time of his arrest, White was found in possession of a handgun that had been reported stolen in an unrelated entering auto incident.

One 16-year-old male: Party to the Crime of Motor Vehicle Hijacking and Party to the Crime of Aggravated Assault, and False Statements and Writings.

The two 17-year-olds were booked into the Glynn County Detention Center, while the 16-year-old was taken to a youth detention facility.

Farmer, speaking on the neighborhood’s struggles, added:

“You’re in the hood, that’s why. You’re down in the middle of the hood right now.”

“This is where all the trouble starts.”

Residents told Action News Jax that incidents like this are sadly not uncommon in the area — a sign of growing concern about youth crime and public safety.

