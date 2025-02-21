Suspect accused of breaking into former UGA quarterback Carson Beck’s home, stealing cars arrested

MIAMI — Deputies have arrested a suspect accused of stealing luxury cars that belong to University of Miami quarterback Carson Beck and Miami women’s basketball player Hanna Cavinder, Action News Jax’s Atlanta station WSB-TV is reporting.

The former UGA quarterback recently elected to transfer to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to the couple’s home early Thursday morning. Beck and Cavinder said thieves stole a Mercedes-Benz AMG, Lamborghini and 2025 Land Rover while they were asleep.

Investigators later recovered two of the cars and arrested Tykwon Deandre Anderson on Thursday night. The sheriff’s office says they are still looking for three other suspects and the stolen Lamborghini.

Anderson faces burglary, grand theft auto in the first degree and grand theft vehicle charges, according to a booking report.

The report also reveals how the thieves allegedly broke into the former University of Georgia star’s home.

Deputies said that two of the suspects jumped over a fence and broke into Cavinder’s Land Rover to steal the garage door opener. From there, the group got inside the home and stole the key fobs for the Mercedes-Benz AMG and Lamborghini.

The group then took off in all three cars before they abandoned the Land Rover nearby. Deputies later tracked Beck’s Mercedes-Benz around 1:45 p.m.

In the report, deputies claim that Anderson confessed to the crimes and explained how the group stole the cars.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office has not identified the other suspects.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 07 SEC Championship Game - Georgia vs Texas

