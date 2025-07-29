Suspect arrested in deadly Southside shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday morning that 24-year-old Josiah Luis Martinez has been arrested for second-degree murder in the death of Kenneth Mobley Jr.

Mobley was shot in the chest on June 11 in the parking lot of Copeland’s restaurant on Southside Boulevard. He later died at the hospital.

JSO says the arrest comes after weeks of investigation by homicide detectives, with help from the State Attorney’s Office. Martinez was taken into custody Monday, July 28, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

At the time of the shooting, JSO said Mobley had been at the restaurant for a meeting. Several people were detained for questioning, and police were searching for a black four-door car that left the scene heading south on Southside Boulevard.

JSO has not said what led to the shooting or whether others will face charges.

