Suspect hospitalized after deputy-involved shooting in Keystone Heights: CCSO

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said a person was injured in Keystone Heights Friday night during a deputy-involved shooting.

CCSO members were still on the scene at the 5700 block of Indian Trail around 9:30 P.M Indian Trail.

No deputies were injured, but the suspect was taken to the hospital, according to CCSO.

Action News Jax is working to learn more about what led to the shooting.

