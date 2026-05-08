Have you seen her?: JSO searches for missing woman with autism

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 29-year-old Echinajah Shamoni Powell.

She was last seen on Friday morning around 8:00 a.m. on Palm Breeze Road on the Southside.

Concerns for her well-being and safety are heightened due to her diagnosis of autism.

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Powell is described as five feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. When she was last seen, Powell was wearing a gray shirt, black pants and a red bonnet.

JSO urges anyone who sees Powell or has information about her location to call 904-630-0500.

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