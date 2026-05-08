Armed suspect shot and killed by Brantley County deputies, sheriff’s office says

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — The Brantley County Sheriff’s Office has reported that deputies shot and killed an armed suspect while attempting an arrest.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a call at approximately 5:45 p.m. Thursday regarding a person with outstanding warrants.

When deputies attempted to make an arrest, a vehicle pursuit ensued. BCSO says an altercation followed, and the individual drew a gun.

“Deputies subsequently discharged their service weapons, striking the individual,” the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office says.

BCSO says the individual died from their injuries.

The sheriff’s office has not released the identity of the suspect, the warrants the person faced or the location of the incident.

Action News Jax has reached out to authorities for more information.

BCSO says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is conducting an investigation at the request of Sheriff Len Davis and all deputies involved will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Any time an incident like this occurs, it is tragic for everyone involved,” Sheriff Len Davis said in a statement. “Our deputies were faced with a rapidly evolving and dangerous situation. We ask the community to keep everyone affected by this incident in their thoughts and prayers as the investigation moves forward.”

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