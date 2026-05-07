USS Mason of Naval Station Mayport safe after taking Iranian assault, CENTCOM says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The USS Mason was one of three U.S. Navy destroyers that came under Iranian attack Thursday while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. military’s Central Command confirms.

The American destroyers USS Truxton, USS Mason and USS Rafael Peralta were attacked by Iranian missiles, drones and small boats, but remain unharmed, according to a statement on X from the U.S. military.

The U.S. Central Command says that its forces intercepted the unprovoked Iranian attacks and “targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking U.S. forces including missile and drone launch sites; command and control locations; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance nodes” in self-defense.

CENTCOM says it “does not seek escalation but remains positioned and ready to protect American forces.”

CBS reported Monday that USS Mason, along with USS Truxtun, avoided a barrage of Iranian strikes while navigating the strait. The CBS report says “no projectiles that were launched reached the ships” due to defensive tactics and air support deployed by the U.S. military.

Action News Jax first told you when USS Mason deployed out of Naval Station Mayport at the end of March.

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