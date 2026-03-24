Families are anxious as USS Mason departs Mayport for an unknown destination

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The USS Mason took off for a scheduled deployment on Tuesday from Naval Station Mayport.

The ship’s destination is not being disclosed by the Navy for security purposes. It was a particularly anxious day for the families of Navy sailors against the backdrop of current events in Iran.

Angelia Thomas, the mother of sailor De’Laughn Glasgow, told us why.

“With everything going on in the world right now, this has me a little shaken up from the first deployment. I guess the unknown of everything. The uncertainty and the unknown, and he’s my baby. He’s 21. With everything going on in the world right now, this has me a little shaken up from the first deployment,” Thomas told Action News Jax.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Guided Missile Destroyer took off into the waters of the Mayport Basin and the Atlantic Ocean.

The destination is undisclosed. It has previously served in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Mediterranean Sea, according to the Navy.

It previously intercepted multiple unmanned aerial vessels and anti-ship ballistic missiles, as well as suspected pirates.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.