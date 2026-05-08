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Lake City not issuing permits for fireworks tents, suggests no fireworks sales due to drought

By Harold Goodridge, Action News Jax
Fireworks
By Harold Goodridge, Action News Jax

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City’s fire inspector announced Friday morning that the city will not be issuing any permits for fireworks tents due to the extreme drought conditions in the area.

Ret Tompkins, Lake City Fire Department assistant chief and fire inspector, is also suggesting that there be no sales of fireworks within the city limits during the current drought conditions and elevated fire risks.

“This action has been implemented in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfires and protect the safety of our community, residents, businesses, and the emergency personnel,” Tomkins stated in a memo.

“This restriction will remain in place until sufficient rainfall has occurred and conditions improve enough for the county-wide burn ban to be safely lifted,” Tompkins said.

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Harold Goodridge

Harold Goodridge, Action News Jax

Harold Goodridge is a Content Creator/Coordinator for Action News Jax.

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