Man facing drug charges after vehicle, foot chase with St. Johns County deputies

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Monday following a vehicle chase that ended with a foot pursuit into a home on Natalie Road.

Brandon Maxwell, 34, is facing multiple charges in the incident that led to the discovery of various controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies attempted to stop a speeding vehicle in the South Holmes Boulevard area when the driver, identified as Maxwell, fled. He drove to a residence and ran inside, with deputies in fresh pursuit of a fleeing felon. Six other occupants inside the home were detained during the operation.

Deputies kicked open the door of the home to apprehend Maxwell. Following his apprehension and the detention of the other occupants, deputies obtained a search warrant for the residence.

During the search, law enforcement officers located 15 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of cocaine, 0.7 grams of fentanyl and 5.3 grams of an unknown substance. Drug paraphernalia was also found at the scene.

Maxwell was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine, fleeing and attempting to elude and resisting without violence.

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