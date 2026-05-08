Police release photo of person suspected in Glynn County shooting | ‘Armed and dangerous’

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department released a photo Friday of a person they believe was involved in a shooting outside of a motel on April 16. The shooting occurred at about 3:33 a.m. at Economy Inn.

“The suspect shot recklessly into a parking lot of people,” a Glynn County police social media post states. “Please use caution and do not approach. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.”

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo is asked to call Glynn County Police Department and ask to speak with Detective Baker at 912-554-3645 or anonymously via Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.

Glynn County shooting suspect The Glynn County Police Department released this photo Friday (May 8, 2026) of a person they believe was involved in a shooting outside of a motel on April 16. (Dianna Bibby/Glynn County Police Department)

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