‘We’re devastated’: Crescent City mayor warns Winn-Dixie closure will cost jobs, food access

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. — Crescent City’s only major grocery store is closing at the end of May, leaving residents worried about jobs, food access and long drives for basic necessities.

The Winn-Dixie is set to close May 31 and will eventually become an Aldi. But Crescent City Mayor Michele Myers said renovations could leave the community without a full-service grocery store for up to a year.

“We’re just devastated about this,” Myers told Action News Jax. “We sent another letter to Aldi. Haven’t heard anything back from them.”

Myers said the closure impacts far more than Crescent City’s population of about 1,700 people because shoppers from across Putnam County and neighboring rural communities rely on the store.

She also said more than 80 workers could lose their jobs when the store closes.

That’s because there aren’t enough spots for every employee affected.

“When Aldi’s does open, I’ve been told 10-20 at the most, 10-13 employees,” Myers said.

Shopper Carol, who declined to give her last name, said she has shopped at the store for 30 years.

“We’re disappointed. Discouraged,” Carol said.

Residents told Action News Jax they are especially concerned about seniors and families without reliable transportation because the next closest full-service grocery store could be a 45-minute drive each way.

“Palatka is about a half hour. So it’ll be a round trip to go to the grocery store,” Carol said.

Residents said smaller convenience stores in the area are not enough to replace the grocery store’s bakery, deli, pharmacy and fresh food options.

“The shock is not having a major grocery store here for miles and miles,” Carol said.

Another shopper, AlvaGayle Maxwell, said the store also serves as a community gathering place.

“I know a lot of people in the community, especially at the grocery store,” Maxwell said. “You can stop for 20 minutes easy here, and just be caught up with your neighbors.”

Action News Jax reached out to Aldi for comment but did not hear back.

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