Jacksonville police looking for missing 88-year-old woman who has dementia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for 88-year-old Lola Mae Smith. She was last seen leaving her home on West 4th Street on Thursday morning around 7 a.m. Authorities are concerned for her well-being and safety because Smith has been diagnosed with dementia.

“Due to the circumstances involved, we are concerned about her well-being and safety,” a JSO news release states.

Smith is described as five feet six inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and salt and pepper hair.

Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 904-630-0500..

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