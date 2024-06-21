Suspect wanted in murder of Brunswick teen arrested in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the United States Marshals Service, made an arrest in the shooting death of Brunswick teen Mykal Ellis.

Action News Jax first broke the story in June 2023 when, according to the Brunswick Police, they received a call of shots fired on Johnston Street. When they arrived they found Ellis gunned down on the road just steps from his home. He died at the scene.

Authorities believed Breon Hartley was a suspect in the crime and obtained warrants for murder and possession of a firearm.

On Thu., June 20, 2024, Hartley was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service in Jacksonville. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Glynn County.

Days after the shooting, Brunswick Police said they arrested Diandra Hightower for tempering with evidence and giving false statements. Police believe she’s associated with Hartley.

“Our investigation has revealed they’re connected, so therefore we are confident they know each other,” Angela Smith, Brunswick PD said.

Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones thanked all agencies, including JSO and the U.S. Marshal’s Service, for their involvement in the arrest of Hartley.

While this case is still an active investigation, police urge anyone with additional information to contact Detective Anthony Trollinger at 912-279-2640.

